Unmarked graves memorial planned

The Grouard Seniors have applied for a Residential Schools Community Research Grant and are awaiting approval.

Costs of the grant would cover a person do research, mapping and creating a memorial for unmarked graves, reads a report in the Big Lakes County Grouard newsletter.

The club is also gathering information from Tarin Resources Service Ltd. who may assist with mapping using Geographic Information System Mapping. Historical aerial pictures might help the group identify some of the unmarked graves.

Therese Morris, who mapped the Faust cemetery, and lives in Big Lakes County, works with Tarin.

In efforts to be as open and transparent as possible, the group’s plans have been shared with Archbishop Gerard Pettipas, local priest Father Bernard, Big Lakes County Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux, Kapawe’no First Nation Chief Sydney Halcrow, Kisha Supernault at the Institute of Prairie and Indigenous Archaeology, Hilda Lambert at Metis Region 5, and Lorna Dancey and Marilyn Lizee at the Metis Nation of Alberta.