UPDATE: Body found in burned building at Girouxville

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The RCMP Alberta Major Crimes Unit as taken over an investigation after a body was found deceased in a burned building March 15.

RCMP Media Relations Officer for the Western District, Cpl. Gina Slaney, says police responded to the incident at 4:54 a.m. at Girouxville and made the discovery.

At this time, no other details are being released.

UPDATE

On March 15, 2022, at approximately 4:54 a.m., McLennan RCMP were dispatched to a complaint of a fire at a residence in Girouxville, Alta. RCMP attended the scene and human remains were located once the fire department had extinguished the fire.

Alberta Major Crimes were called and took carriage of the investigation. As a result, a 33-year-old male of Girouxville, has been charged with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court on Monday, March 21.

An autopsy has been scheduled for March 22, 2022, at 9 a.m.