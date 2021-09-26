UPDATE: HP RCMP investigate police officer impersonation

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An unmarked police vehicle used by a man impersonating a police officer was recovered Sept. 24.

However, police are still looking for the suspect.

The vehicle was recovered in Falher at about 5:15 p.m. by McLennan RCMP with the assistance of the Western Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit.

The investigation began Sept. 23 at 9:51 p.m. after High Prairie RCMP received a 911 call regarding an incident involving an individual who was believed to be impersonating a police officer at a rural residence southwest of High Prairie.

“The homeowner reported an adult male suspect driving a dark-coloured Ford F150 pulled into their driveway,” says Alberta RCMP Media Relations Group Cpl. Tammy Keibel.

“Upon seeing the homeowner, the male suspect turned on red and blue flashing lights on the Ford 150,” she adds.

The male suspect, who was dressed in civilian attire, identified himself a police officer, but did not produce police identification.

“He advised he needed fuel,” says Keibel.

“The homeowner provided him with fuel and the male left towards High Prairie.”

The suspect is described as having a medium complexion with clean-cut short hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a coat with cowboy boots. He wore a ring on his right hand of a skull and he has a scar on his nose/lip.

On Sept. 23, Slave Lake RCMP learned one of their unmarked police vehicles was unaccounted for.

“The investigation revealed that the vehicle would have been taken from the Slave Lake RCMP detachment parking lot sometime overnight on Sept. 19,” says Kiebel.

“There were no police intervention options in the vehicle,” she adds.

Police believe the stolen unmarked RCMP vehicle was the same one which appeared at the High Prairie residence.

High Prairie RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident. Please contact High Prairie RCMP at [780] 523-3370 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.