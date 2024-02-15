UPDATE: Man found dead at St. Andrew’s School

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

(High Prairie) – High Prairie RCMP are confirming a man has died on the grounds at St. Andrew’s School.

Early Feb. 15, police were dispatched to assist EMS after finding an unconscious, non breathing male, says High Prairie RCMP Sgt. Jason Barber.

“A staff member from the St. Andrews School (4617-53 Avenue, High Prairie) called 911 when she located a male unconscious near the school playground,” says Barber.

“EMA and the High Prairie Fire Department attempted CPR but were unsuccessful,” he adds.

The incident appears to be non-suspicious pending an autopsy by the medical examiner.

The man’s name was not released.