Update on hotel at McLennan

Work continues to reopen the hotel on the west side of McLennan, but don’t except anything to happen soon.

Repairs and upgrades to the hotel are ongoing, Melissa Labrecque told council at its July 11 meeting.

The Labrecques, who also own and operate Dan the Stickman, purchased the hotel and plan to eventually reopen, but their priority is operating Dan the Stickman.

“How close [to opening]?” asked Mayor Jason Doris.

“I don’t know,” replied Labrecque. “Our goal is to have the restaurant open before the rooms.”

The Labrecques will keep council updated as opening nears.