Update: Police presence in Peavine ongoing

Chris Clegg
South Peace News
“No danger to the public” is the latest word after a heavy police presence began at Peavine Metis Settlement Nov. 7.
Sgt. Greg Beach says police attended a resident at Peavine after receiving a call about a domestic dispute.
“The victim is safe,” says Beach, adding the suspect is still at large.
“A warrant is out for his arrest.”
Callers to South Peace News Nov. 8 inquired about an ongoing police presence in Peavine, many wondering if it was safe to venture outside.
Nov. 7, several police vehicles were witnessed heading north of High Prairie.