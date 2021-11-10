Update: Police presence in Peavine ongoing

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

“No danger to the public” is the latest word after a heavy police presence began at Peavine Metis Settlement Nov. 7.

Sgt. Greg Beach says police attended a resident at Peavine after receiving a call about a domestic dispute.

“The victim is safe,” says Beach, adding the suspect is still at large.

“A warrant is out for his arrest.”

Callers to South Peace News Nov. 8 inquired about an ongoing police presence in Peavine, many wondering if it was safe to venture outside.

Nov. 7, several police vehicles were witnessed heading north of High Prairie.

