UPDATE: Police report death on Highway 49

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on collision with a cattle hauler died at the scene Aug. 26.

Valleyview RCMP responded to the scene at about 11:49 a.m., on Highway 49, just south of Township Road 713 [the Old High Prairie Road].

“Preliminary investigation indicates a semi-tractor cattle hauler was heading southbound on Highway 49 and for unknown reasons a collision occurred with a car heading northbound…,” says Const. Patrick Lambert, Media Relations Officer, Alberta RCMP Media Relations Group.

“The 23-year-old driver from Valleyview, and lone occupant of the car, was deceased on scene. The driver and lone occupant of the semi-tractor cattle hauler suffered minor injuries.”

The name of the deceased will not be released.

Lambert adds the cargo of the cattle hauler involved a large quantity of swine who required emergency transportation from the scene after the collision.

“A number of the swine died as result of the collision,” says Lambert.

Emergency services on scene received assistance from area veterinary services.

Originally, Valleyview RCMP, fire and emergency medical services attended the scene.

Traffic was diverted during the investigation.

See original story here.