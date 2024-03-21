Upgrade planned for Ecole Heritage

A funding commitment from the Alberta government to modernize Ecole Heritage in Falher was announced at the school March 7. Left-right, are Conseil scolaire du Nord-Ouest vice-chair Anita Anctil, school council president Christine Aubin, Central Peace – Notley MLA and Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen, school principal Nicole Walisser, and CSNO Supt. Brigitte Kropielnicki.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Ecole Heritage School in Falher will get a modern upgrade in the next few years with funding support from the provincial government.

Conseil scolaire du Nord-Ouest chair Sylvianne Maisonneuve is more than delighted with the news.

“We are extremely pleased with the government’s commitment to the modernization of our francophone school,” Maisonneuve says.

“This long-awaited project will address chronic infrastructure needs at Ecole Heritage and will ensure that we can provide high-quality francophone education in a modern, safe and welcoming environment for our students.”

The news was announced to school students and staff March 7 by Central Peace – Notley MLA Todd Loewen, says a government news release.

“It is great to hear that the Ecole Heritage modernization has been approved and will be moving forward soon,” says Loewen, who also serves as the Minister of Forestry and Parks.

“I have been advocating for this project as it is important to franco- phone students to learn in a facility that will meet their needs, and at the same time, protect a historic building in the community.”

Ecole Heritage has been located in the building since 1997, according to information provided by the CSNO.

The building is the original home of College Notre-Dame de la Paix that opened in the early 1950s.

“The project aligns with our government’s focus on education, ensuring that we provide the best possible opportunities for the next generation to excel,” Loewen says.

Alberta’s government is investing $681 million in 43 priority school projects, which includes 19 projects approved for full construction funding, 16 for design funding and eight planning projects.

Education Minister Demetrius Nicolaides says upgrading school buildings is a priority of government.

“Budget 2024 will provide 35,000 new and modernized spaces across the province for students to use for decades to come,” Nicolaides says.

When all 43 projects in Budget 2024 are announced, it will mark 98 school projects underway in various stages throughout Alberta.