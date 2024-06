High Prairie Elementary School students learned to protect their brain and head during a bicycle safety presentation June 14. Brain Walk was initiated by the Blue Heron Support Services Association that promoted the Alberta Brain Injury Initiative. Alberta Health Services was a partner in the project that urged each student to wear proper head protection when driving bicycles, skateboards, rollerblades, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles.

Alberta Heath Services Indigenous health co-ordinator Val Willier, left, explains the brain’s function in memory, hearing, and understanding speech. Left-right are Grade 3 students Sophia Fortier, Noah Laboucan-Sawan and Talon Mackenzie.

Alberta Health Services health promotions facilitator Colette Elko, right, talks about the brain’s vital functions to make decisions, feel, talk, small and taste. Left-right are Grade 3 students Kenna Pilkey, Michael Perry and Arianna Fors.