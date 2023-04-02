Vandermeulen honored April 2, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Dan Vandermeulen, left, of High Prairie, received a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal at a ceremony in Edmonton Feb. 16. Vandermeulen has committed a lifetime to education and public service. For more than 50 years, he has demonstrated a commitment to public service and community-based learning, both in rural northern Alberta and in Nunavut. After serving the K-12 system as a teacher, principal, and assistant superintendent of the High Prairie School Division, he was president of Northern Lakes College and then Nunavut Arctic College before becoming board chair of Northern Lakes College. Presenting the award on behalf of the Government of Alberta is Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides. The commemorative medal was created by the Government of Alberta to mark the 70th anniversary of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne as Queen of Canada. The medal is a tangible way to honour her late majesty for her life of service to this province and country. At the same time, it serves to honour significant contributions and achievements by Albertans. During the Platinum Jubilee year (2022), 7,000 deserving Albertans were recognized throughout the province. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Red Earth School to be replaced Host Glenmary boys finish 11th in province Melnyk waits for court to set trial date M.D. of Smoky River prepares for spring runoff