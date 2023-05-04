Vanier robotics students know their stuff!

Two robotics teams from Georges P. Vanier School in Donnelly reached the finals in the Northwest Regional Skills Canada Competition held April 21 in Fairview. Grade 10 students C.J. Mencke and Austin Griffin went undefeated and finished first in the robotics competition. Teams were instructed to code their robots to play hockey and score goals on their opponents. Their robots were coded to move both forward and sideways, giving them huge mobility on the court and the ability to shoot any ball that entered their side. Grade 12 students Raechel Regular and Christian Mencke lost in the bronze medal game by one goal. Both teams qualify for the Alberta Skills Canada Competition from May 3-4.

Donnelly Georges P. Vanier School student C.J. Mencke, left, and Raechel Regular won bronze medals in robotics at the Northwest Regional Skills Canada Competition in Fairview.