Vanier robotics team places 4th in Alberta

High Prairie E.W. Pratt robotics team finished fifth in the Skills Canada Alberta Competition in the Grade 10-11 robotics category. Left-right, are Kaamal Sharkawi, Grade 10, Jessica Whalen, Grade 10, and Jack Burns, Grade 11.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two robotics teams from schools in High Prairie School Division competed in the Skills Canada Alberta Competition in the Grade 10-11 category April 26.

Donnelly George P. Vanier Grade 11 students Raechel Regular and Christian Mencke finished fourth out of 10 teams in the competition held virtually.

High Prairie E.W. Pratt students Kaamal Shar- kawi, Grade 10, Jessica Whalen, Grade 10, and Jack Burns, Grade 11, placed fifth.

The competition’s goal was to create robots that could mine ore and move it up onto elevated platforms, Vanier coach Shelby Thierstein says in an HPSD news release May 13.

Students concluded they would need two robots to finish the task.

Students spent many days each week problem solving and building their robots named Rob and Ert. One robot picked up the ore and the other deposited it into the second robot that sorted the ore.

“Unfortunately, the team’s showing at the Skills didn’t go as planned due to a robot malfunction,” Thierstein says.

“However, their submission in the autonomous competition was strong enough for take them to fourth place.”

The team has set its next goal to win at provincials next year and qualify for nationals.

Pratt coach Farrukh Saeed says the students are already discussing what to do in next year’s competition.