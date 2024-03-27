Variety is the spice of life! March 27, 2024 · by Admin2015 · 0 High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students say it with pictures! The language of colour, line and form has no barriers as shown in many art forms. Students receive instruction from Rhonda Lund. Grade 10, Art 10 student Joachim Aquino portrayed a scene of destruction with colour values and pencil crayon. Grade 11, Art 20 student Serenity Sunshine is no stranger to cartooning as can be seen in her felt marker study of perspective. Grade 12, Art 30 student Mya Dwernychuk threw in a bit of Spanish and created a clear message using the language of rich colour values with pencil crayon, for her assignment. Grade 10, Art 20 student Lesley Brule used warm colours and the idea of cropping to create focus in her watercolour piece. Grade 10, Art 10 student Jed Madrilejos applied variations of the colour wheel to geometric shapes in his assignment. Grade 11, Art 20 student Jaycie Anderson created a bold heart amidst a pencil crayon, colour wheel spectrum for her assignment. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Student-led science fair pleases teacher Coaches chosen for pilot program Upgrade planned for Ecole Heritage Imagination not limited to classroom