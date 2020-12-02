Victim feared for her life, court hears

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

No means no!



A Slave Lake man learned that lesson the hard way after being sent to prison for one year after appearing for sentencing on a charge of criminal harassment in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 23.



Court heard Amos Edwin McKechnie, 36, and the victim were in a relationships when the woman called it quits. McKechnie did not take no for an answer and repeatedly harassed the woman, court heard, through phone calls and visits. It eventually led to McKechnie writing her a letter, which was the final straw.



Crown prosecutor Terrence Hudson argued for a sentence of two years less a day. He descried the female as a “vulnerable victim” and that women were “frequently the subject of violence”.



A victim impact statement was presented to all parties in court. In it, the victim stated, since 2015, that McKechnie had threatened her life and her daughter’s.



“It’s taken me a lot just to leave my home,” she wrote.



She also has prescription pills to deal with anxiety, and had to change her phone number to avoid contact with McKechnie.



Defence attorney Shawn King did not oppose the presentation of the victim impact statement but asked for a sentence of six months.



In her decision, Judge Andrea Chrenek opted for a middle ground. She noted it was obvious the woman incurred “a great deal of fear” and that “she really needs to be afraid of him” and suffered from “psychological harm”.



She added a decision must reflect respect for the law, and impress denunciation and deterrence on society.



In citing case law, Judge Chrenek noted the victim was entitled to “break off a relationship without fear of criminal harassment and live her life without fear.”



“Criminal harassment is a serious offence,” she said.



“Harassment is not tolerated by society. The harm to [the victim] is substantial.”



Judge Chrenek also considered McKech- nie’s criminal record, which included harassment and breach of conditions convictions in the last three years.



McKechnie’s sentence is concurrent to ones he is already serving. He was found guilty of uttering threats causing death or bodily harm, and one count of intimidation, after a three-day trial Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 in Court of Queen’s Bench in Peace River. He received six months concurrent on each charge. The charges arose after he threatened law enforcement officials.



Judge Chrenek also placed McKechnie on probation for one year after his release on strict conditions.



McKechnie is a serving prisoner at the Bowden Institution.