Victory welcomes new lead pastor

Phil and Karen Lutton

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Victory Life Church welcomes Phil and Karen Lutton as the new senior pastor couple.

They became the pastoral leaders March 6 after succeeding Luc and Lorraine Portelance, who retired as senior pastors after 10 years in the church.

The Luttons joined the pastoral team June 1, 2021.

Now as senior pastor, Phil Lutton has a vision to expand and build partnerships in the community.

“One of Victory Life Church’s vision points includes a greater involvement in our community,” Lutton says.

“This includes training church volunteers to enable them to handle whatever task is required.

“Another area of movement is to develop closer relationships with fellow believers in the High Prairie region.”

The pastor and his wife are passionate about using their complementing skill sets and passions to reach out and attain their goals.

“This no doubt gives us the ability to do many things in our community, which will initially be our focus of development,” Lutton says.

He has many years experience as a teacher at Victory Ministry Training Centre and as a business owner.

His wife has spent many years in administration, organizing and event planning.

“My wife and I truly enjoy helping people and leading people at the church gives us opportunity to become community leaders in this regard,” Lutton says.

“We are thrilled to be able to work and live in High Prairie.

“We have already discovered that the people are solid and hard-working and we are eager to get to know the heart of the community.”

Lutton says becoming a senior pastor is a dream come true, adding he has waited for about 12 years to serve in a ministry that led them to High Prairie.

The couple moved to their new community in July after living 15 years in Grande Prairie.