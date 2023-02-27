Video created to extend invitation

The Grouard Seniors Cemetery Committee has produced a video to help get the word out on what they are doing and to invite people to their next gathering.

The video is also available on their newly-created Facebook page. Search for Grouard Mission Cemetery – RC to find the committee. The page was created to engage the community to find the names of the 60 graves which have unreadable markers. As of last week, the Facebook page has reached 5,500 people, the video viewed 132 times.

The committee would like to finalize the list by October. They are currently stepping up their fundraising campaign for the purchase of a memorial to be installed in the spring of 2024 that acknowledges the names of the people buried who have no markers to identify who they are.

Over the coming months, the committee will continue to apply to various grant programs, create fundraising videos on Facebook and engage with community members.

The next gathering is March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please RSVP by contacting Therese at (403) 507-5559. Please send a text and she will return the call.