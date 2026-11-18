Conserva- tive MP Arnold Viersen says the House of Commons rejected a motion targeting a federal contract and passed a separate bill proposing longer parole ineligibility periods for some people serving life sentences.

The Peace River–Westlock MP says both votes took place Nov. 3.

He criticizes the contract decision and urges senators to approve the legislation. According to Viersen, Prime Minister Mark Carney and Liberal MPs voted against a Conservative motion to cancel a $12-million contract awarded to a subsidiary of an American company.

Viersen alleges the government favoured the American-owned company over Commissionaires, which his release described as Canada’s largest non-governmental employer of veterans.

“It’s shameful that the Liberal government favoured an American-owned company with a $12 million contract over Canada’s oldest employer of our veterans,” Viersen says.

He describes Commissionaires as a non-profit founded more than a century ago to provide employment for First World War veterans, saying it remains a source of work for former military members.

Viersen says Bill C-235, introduced by Conservative MP Jeff Kibble, passed the Commons on division and would proceed to the Senate. Viersen refers to the legislation as the Respecting Families of Murdered and Brutalized Persons Act.

According to Viersen, the bill would amend the Criminal Code to allow judges, following input from a jury, to extend the period before parole eligibility to between 25 and 40 years of a life sentence for people convicted of crimes he describes as “heinous.”

Viersen thanks Kibble and victims’ families who, he said, had long sought the change. He frames the proposal as a way to spare families repeated proceedings involving the person responsible for their loved one’s death.

“Families shouldn’t be forced back into court year after year to face the person who took their loved one and relive the trauma,” Viersen says.

“I call on my Senate colleagues to pass this bill into law promptly.”

Sara Driedger

South Peace News