Viersen proposes Keystone study

SPN Staff

Now that the Keystone XL pipeline is dead, what will the effects be?



Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen wants to know.



On Jan. 29, during a Standing Committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs meeting, Viersen introduced a motion to study the cancellation of Keystone XL and potential closure of Line 5.



Viersen’s motion reads: “That, pursuant to Standing Order 108[2], the committee undertake a study on the cancellation of Keystone XL pipeline and the potential loss of the Line 5 pipeline in northern and Indigenous communities, that the study take into account but not limited to the impact on Indigenous businesses, jobs, economic prosperity, self-determination and mutual benefit agreements as well as the efforts of the federal government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and that the committee report its findings to the House.”



Following the introduction of the motion, Viersen explained the importance of the study.



“I know that this is something that is very pertinent to the 14 First Nation communities in my area, many of them who work in the oilpatch and who are very much concerned about where the job is. They have been in a tedious employment situation for the past five years and now with the news around Keystone XL pipeline and the potential around the Line 5, they are looking forward to having this committee do a study on this.”



Now that Viersen has given notice of the motion, the soonest the committee can debate and vote on the motion will be Feb. 2.