Viersen wins third term in office

Chris Clegg
South Peace News
Arnold Viersen is returning to Ottawa to represent the Conservative party for a third term.
Viersen easily defeated his opponents in the Sept. 21 federal election which saw Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals win a minority government.
Following are the unofficial results in Peace River – Westlock:
* Arnold Viersen – Conservative Party of Canada – 28,653.
* Darryl Boisson – People’s Party of Canada – 5,895.
* Gail Ungstad – New Democrats – 5,809.
* Colin Krieger – Maverick Party – 2,494.
* Leslie Penny – Liberals – 2,324.
* Jordan Francis MacDougall, Green Party, 364.
In all, 45,539 people voted of 74,324 registered voters for a 61.27 per cent turnout.
Results are unofficial.