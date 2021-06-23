Vigil offers time to heal, forgive

Children of former Indian residential schools students from Peavine stand together. Left-right, are Lori Beaudry, Dennis Cunningham, Kerena Cunningham, Sherry Cunningham and Lyla Carifelle. Missing in the photo, but attending the vigil, were Joyce Carifelle and Barb Cunningham.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Peavine Metis Settlement has paid their respects to people who suffered or died in Indian residential schools.



About 30 people gathered June 14 to remember and honour former students of residential schools.



Former student Mary Willier opened the vigil with a prayer in the Cree language before she shared her hope.



“I ask the Creator to help me not to live in the past, but to go forward,” Willier says.



“Since I left the residential school, I asked where can I find hope?”



She says she struggled when she heard the news about the remains found at the Kamloops Residential School before she turned to God.



“We all believe the One person to guide us,” Willier says.



“When we put the tobacco into the fire, we ask for forgiveness.”



Tobacco is used in Indigenous ceremonies and rituals as a unifying link for people to communicate with spiritual powers.



“We’re still in the healing process,” says Hazel Vicklund, another former student.



She briefly explained the early history of Indian residential schools in Canada.



Many people from the Peavine area attended one of two residential schools in the High Prairie region.



St. Bernard’s Indian Residential School, also known as Grouard Indian Residential School, operated from 1939-1962. St. Bruno’s Mission in Joussard operated from 1913-1969.



Peavine settlement council chairman Ken Noskey also shared support to former students and families.



“It’s important that we remember all Indian residential school students,” Noskey says.



“It’s important that we get past this and get on a better path that this would all be done in love.”



He encourages former students to focus on the future.



“For all survivors, we must carry on,” Noskey says.



“The only one who can help us is our Creator, our God.”



“We ask for healing, strength and courage to move on,” Noskey prays.



Students of Bishop Routhier School crafted decorations and symbols for the event.



Peavine settlement staff organized the vigil.



Many Elders from Peavine are former residential school students, says organizer Dayna Cunningham, senior finance officer.



“We want to let all of our members and resident survivors and every other survivor of residential schools know that we are here for them and will stand alongside them while we all heal,” Cunningham says.



The discovery of the 215 child remains in May has reignited the pain for many of us Indigenous people, she says.



“The trauma is still felt among not only the people who attended residential schools but to the parents who had children stolen, to never be returned the same or at all, the children of survivors who attended the residential school, the children of children of survivors,” Cunningham says.



“All of us can no longer ignore the impact the residential schools have had on all of us.



“While we are healing and bringing about change, we also need to remember not to continue on with the hate or the racism, but to speak up and take a stand.



“It is important for us to stand together.



“We are stronger together.”