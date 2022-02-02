Vipers fall to Raiders

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Marnus Klein poured in a game-high 32 points but it wasn’t enough as the visiting Donnelly G.P. Vanier Vipers lost to the Prairie River Raiders of High Prairie 60-42 in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League action Jan. 26.

Instead, the Raiders received scoring from 10 players in the win, led by Liam Lamason’s 23 points. Lestat Masyk added 11 points and Dreaden Richards 10 as three Raiders scored in double digits.

Taylor Copeland and Brock Badger each scored four points while Sawyer Pratt, Jun Jun Sharkawi, Renard Nava and Tyson Ladouceur each added two. Renaerd Nava and Keanu Vance completed the scoring with free throws.

Wyatt Hunting and Gab Boulet each scored three-point buckets for the Vipers.

In girl’s action, PRJH dominated in a 68-20 win.

It was much the same as the boy’s game in that Vanier received 18 of their 20 points from one scorer as Tasheila Boyer showed good form. Mylee Bellefleur added the other two points.

Brook Keay had a game-high 26 points to lead the Raiders. Charlotte Boerchers scored 14 points to also break double figures.

Ayden Cadorette and Kali Brame each scored six points while Sasha Gauchier and Haley Billings each added four. Alexis Isadore, Amy Gordon, Dylan Hicks and Brett Odegaard completed the scoring with two points each.

With the wins both PRJH teams improve to 2-0 in league play while the Vipers drop to 0-2.

Feb. 2, both Vipers teams visit St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie while the Raiders host Kapawe’no in boy’s action. Kapawe’no has no girl’s team.