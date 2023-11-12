Vipers snakebit in men’s final vs Chargers

The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers wear gold medals after winning the High Prairie School Division senior high men’s volleyball title at Pratt on Nov. 1. In the front row, left-right, are Logan Bruder, Renard Nava, Jed Madrilejos, Taylor Copeland and Davin Greene. In the back row, left-right, are coach Carter Auger, Nolan Jong, Leland Potvin, Cameron Patenaude-Pedersen, Ryker Amyotte, Joseph Gill, Liam Bilyk, Sawyer Pratt and coach Jeff Copeland.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The E.W. Pratt Chargers, of High Prairie, won the men’s side in the High Prairie School Division senior high volleyball divisional championship tournament Nov. 1 at Pratt.

The Chargers edged the Georges P. Vanier Vipers, of Donnelly, 25-22, 20-25, 15-9 in an intense final of the six-team tournament.

Both teams finished first in their pools and went directly to the final undefeated.

The Chargers defeated the Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams and the Wabasca Mistassiniy Mustangs in action in their pool.

The Vipers defeated the Kinuso Knights and the E.W. Pratt Misfits in pool play.

For the Chargers and Vipers, the final game was a warm-up for the Peace Zone championship tournament set for Nov. 17-18 in Peace River. Both teams qualified for the zone tournament several weeks ago.