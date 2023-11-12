Vipers snakebit in men’s final vs Chargers

Richard Froese
South Peace News
The E.W. Pratt Chargers, of High Prairie, won the men’s side in the High Prairie School Division senior high volleyball divisional championship tournament Nov. 1 at Pratt.
The Chargers edged the Georges P. Vanier Vipers, of Donnelly, 25-22, 20-25, 15-9 in an intense final of the six-team tournament.
Both teams finished first in their pools and went directly to the final undefeated.
The Chargers defeated the Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams and the Wabasca Mistassiniy Mustangs in action in their pool.
The Vipers defeated the Kinuso Knights and the E.W. Pratt Misfits in pool play.
For the Chargers and Vipers, the final game was a warm-up for the Peace Zone championship tournament set for Nov. 17-18 in Peace River. Both teams qualified for the zone tournament several weeks ago.