Virtual fishing tournament every weekend in February

For the second year in a row, there is a virtual fishing tournament on Lesser Slave Lake and surrounding lakes.

The fishing is in-person, but the submissions are online.

Slave Lake and Area Slam is a catch-photo-release fishing tournament over the four weekends in February.

The website Angler’s Atlas has a bit more information. It says the eligible species are burbot, northern pike, walleye, and yellow perch, which must be caught on water bodies within the M.D. of Lesser Slave River or Big Lakes County. They must also be caught between Friday at 6 a.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m. on the four weekends in February: Feb. 3-5, 10-12, 17-19, and 24-26.

Last year, the longest northern pike was 90.8 cm, the longest whitefish was 40 cm, the longest walleye was 57.1 cm, the longest perch was 28.2 cm, and the longest burbot was 71.1 cm.

The longest whitefish was not listed.