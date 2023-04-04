Volunteer appreciation plans begin in Nampa, Smoky River

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Both Nampa/Northern Sunrise County and Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) are hoping members of the community will attend their respective upcoming Volunteer Appreciation nights.

Nampa/NCSS FCSS Volunteer Appreciation Barbeque will be held on April 20 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the St. Isidore Gazebo. Their director, Amber Houle, is hoping residents nominate people in their community who have done any level of volunteering, to recognize how acts of kindness can go a long way into bettering our community.

“We want to recognize people for the seemingly small things that are really huge in the scheme of everyday life,” says Houle.

“Volunteering can even include something like a neighbour who shovels for a senior every snowfall. We want to recognize people doing things for others.”

FCSS is partnering with Nampa and NSC Protective Services to host the day.

“We appreciate that they manage the barbecue,” says Houle. “Really, they should be enjoying the event because they are some of our most recognizable volunteers, but they choose to serve others.”

She says Protective Services members also provide fire truck rides for the kids during the event. This year, she says they hope to also add a local musician to add an extra element to the celebration.

Smoky River FCSS will be hosting its Volunteer Appreciation Event on April 21 at the Girouxville Community Hall starting at 5:30 p.m.

“This year’s Volunteer Appreciation Event will include a supper,” says Anita Portsmouth, community programmer.

“Smoky River FCSS recognizes that many of our events and activities within our communities would not be possible without the work of volunteers.”

The Smoky River FCSS evening will also include a special Queen II Jubilee Platinum award presentation to a very special community member who has been volunteering for decades. The name has not yet been released by the community to media.

Anyone can attend the Smoky River event by purchasing tickets. The FCSS office can be reached by phoning (780) 837-2220.

Both events are being held in conjunction with National Volunteer Week to recognize special individuals in the community.