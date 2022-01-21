Volunteer award to be presented May 1

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The presentation of McLennan’s 2021 Volunteer-of-the-Year award will be a little later than in years past.

Usually held in the earlier part of the year, council decided at its Jan. 10 meeting to hold the event May 1 at the town’s Northern Alberta Historical Railway Museum, which celebrated its grand opening July 1, 2021.

Some years, council has had to wait until some recipients return to the area from winter destinations. Such was the case this year. As a result, it was suggested to hold the appreciation at the museum and coincide it with its spring/summer tourist season grand opening.

“. . .promote the museum at the same time,” said Delaurier.

Time of the appreciation will be announced as the date nears.