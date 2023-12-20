Volunteer awards limited to region’s special youth

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Northern Sunrise County/ Nampa Family and Community Support Services is gearing up to recognize the youth in their communities.

“We are currently seeking nominations for outstanding youth volunteers that reside within Northern Sunrise County and the Village of Nampa,” says FCSS director Amber Houle.

“We do not have categories for our youth awards this year. We are seeking nominations for youth, ages 17 and younger who have contributed to the well-being of their community and fellow community members.”

Houle says it’s integral to recognize people for volunteering in the community to inspire others to do the same, and to hopefully ignite the flame in the person volunteering to continue with their good deeds.

“We recognize our volunteers annually during Volunteer Week and this will be the first year that we are only looking for youth volunteers,” she explains.

“The youth will receive their awards during the Annual Volunteer Appreciation event which will be held in April 2024 during National Volunteer Week.”

Houle says youth volunteers who reside within the boundaries of Northern Sunrise County and the Village of Nampa can be nominated. Qualities FCSS are looking for include representing the spirit of community service, demonstrating initiative, leadership, and creativity in their service to others, serving as a positive role model for others in their community, and contributing to the overall quality of life of fellow Nampa/Northern Sunrise County residents and the community.

“We will be hosting a Volunteer Appreciation barbeque in Nampa during National Volunteer Week in April 2024 and the youth will receive a certificate acknowledging their contributions along with a small token of appreciation,” she Houle.

“We have seen a shortage in volunteers of all ages the past few years and we recognize that the youth are our future. By recognizing youth for their contributions to the community, whether big or small, we are encouraging them to volunteer in the future. It is important that they feel valued and appreciated.”

The deadline to nominate a youth volunteer in your community is March 15, 2024. If you are interested in nominating a youth volunteer, please contact Houle at (780) 625-3287 or ahoule@northernsunrise.net.