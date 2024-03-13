Volunteer nominees sought by Smoky River FCSS staff

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) is seeking volunteer nominations for their annual Volunteer Appreciation Event April 19.

“We rely on community members to nominate volunteers,” says community program coordinator Anita Portsmouth.

“As long as the volunteer was helping within our communities and doing the volunteering to help out neighbours and/or the community they can be nominated,” she adds.

Portsmouth says they are seeking volunteer nominations for the 2023-24 year, and she hopes community members will nominate exceptional volunteers who go above and beyond for their region.

“We have had volunteers recognized for a huge variety of things,” says Portsmouth. “Everything from being a busy member of volunteer boards such as ladies auxiliaries and festival committees to the helpful neighbour who fetched mail and groceries for a neighbour recovering from surgery.”

She adds all volunteers who are nominated will be invited to attend the FCSS Volunteer Appreciation Supper with a guest of their choice.

“We take all the nominations and short list those that stand out for our awards,” she says.

“The nominations must be in by March 15, 2024 in order for us to be able to consider them for the awards.”

Award categories include Youth Volunteer-of-the-Year, Volunteer-of-the-Year, Lifetime Volunteer, and Volunteer Family-of-the-Year.

“It is important to recognize volunteers and the work that they do to make our communities better,” says Portsmouth. “Without volunteers, we wouldn’t have sports for our kids, parks, halls, dances, festivals and so much more. Volunteers are our coaches, our neighbours, our parent councils, our non-profit boards, our committees and on and on.”

Volunteer nomination forms can be picked up at the FCSS office in the Town of Falher building, or emailed to Anita at anita@srfcss.com