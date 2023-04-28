‘Volunteers make a difference’

Several women show their certificates of appreciation. Front left-right, are Gertie Cunningham and Frances Prichuk. Back row, left-right, are Kay Ferguson, Kathy Johnston and Dianne Doerksen.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Volunteers were specially thanked in the High Prairie region during National Volunteer Week from April 16-22.

Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) honoured volunteers in Big Lakes and the Town of High Prairie during a regional dinner April 20 at the Kinuso Ag Hall.

FCSS received 252 nominations as 180 people attended the event, manager Nicole Hanna says.

Volunteers were congratulated by Patsy Campion, FCSS outreach worker for Kinuso and Faust.

“We know volunteers are the backbone of our community,” Campion says.

“That is why it is so important to give them the recognition they deserve.”

Nominated volunteers received their certificates of appreciation as they entered the building.

Big Lakes Reeve Robert Nygaard congratulated the volunteers on behalf of council.

“This is the 16th year the county and Town of High Prairie have come together to extend our sincere gratitude to our volunteers for their hard work and contributions across region,” Nygaard says.

“Please know that your volunteerism is recognized, appreciated and valued.”

He emphasized that volunteers are an important part of the community.

“While I know you choose to volunteer without the expectation of being recognized or rewarded, I hope you leave knowing just how much you are appreciated and the difference you have made in the lives of so many people,” Nygaard says.

“Because of volunteers like you, there are all these wonderful programs, events and services for our community members.”

Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt shared about the benefits for people to volunteer she found on Internet.

“Now depending on which organization you volunteer for, the list will mean something different for each of you,” Hunt says.

Then she stated the top 10 reasons to volunteer from 1-10.

“You make a difference,” Hunt says.

Meet new friends.

“You get a chance to give back,” Hunt says.

“You learn a lot.”

Volunteering strengthens communities.

It promotes personal growth and self esteem.

It brings people together.

Volunteers gain professional experience.

It saves resources.

“It’s good for you,” Hunt says.

She says that one point stood out for her – “you make a difference”.

“Each and everyone of you in this room make a difference in your community,” Hunt says.

“Volunteers don’t always have the time; they just have the heart.

“Thank you for all you do.”

The volunteer event was the first regional celebration.

Big Lakes council passed a motion at its regular meeting Feb. 10, 2021 to change the format when one event was held in High Prairie and one in each of the five county hamlets including Enilda, Grouard, Joussard, Faust and Kinuso during the week.

One large event is easier on staff to organize and host rather than several smaller events.

The regional event will rotate around the county.