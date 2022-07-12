Volunteers needed for HP Library Penny Carnival

It’s an event that draw hundreds of children together to play games a few hours each summer.

But it cannot happen without your help!

The High Prairie Municipal Library is asking volunteers to step forward and face painters to help at the event Aug. 11 from 1-4:30 p.m.

“Our Penny Carnival is an annual event at the library to give young children the opportunity to play carnival games at an affordable price,” says program coordinator Quincy Ballester-Quinlog.

“The Penny Carnival is a fun event for us to do for our community and we could not put this event on without the help and support from our volunteers in the community,” she adds.

Volunteers are needed to run game stations and paint faces. Even if you are not an artist, the library has stencils to help!

If interested, call the library at [780] 523-3838 or email [email protected]