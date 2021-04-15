Richard Froese

South Peace News

Almost 120 volunteers in the High Prairie region will be specially honoured during National Volunteer Week from April 18-24.



Health orders have cancelled community celebrations annually hosted by Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services, FCSS manager Nicole Hanna says.



“Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we will not be having our usual appreciation supper,” says Hanna in an email.



“Instead, nominated volunteers will be given a small gift of appreciation for all that they do.”



A total of 77 volunteers in Big Lakes County were nominated and 40 in the Town of High Prairie when nominations closed April 1.



A limit on the number of nominations was eliminated in 2021.



Volunteers will be recognized through Big Lakes County social media platforms and hamlet newsletters and on social media platforms for the Town of High Prairie.



Previously, FCSS capped the number of nominations to 70 in High Prairie and in Big Lakes to 40 volunteers each in the hamlets of Enilda, Grouard, Joussard, Faust and Kinuso to total 200.



Recommended by FCSS, Big Lakes council revised the volunteer week promotion at its regular meeting Feb. 10.



FCSS planned to host one county-wide event rather than one in each of the five hamlets.



If the event planned in 2021 for Kinuso were allowed, Hanna predicted the county-wide celebration would attract 40-200 people.



Before the event was cancelled in 2020 by COVID-19 restrictions, FCSS celebrated volunteers at dinners and/or social evenings with refreshments in each of the five hamlets.



A separate event for volunteers in High Prairie was also held and will also continue when COVID-19 restrictions allow large gatherings.



In the past, each recipient received an appreciation certificate and a gift bag with special items from the local municipality.