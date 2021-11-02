Waikle proposing all votes be recorded

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

If a newly-elected Town of High Prairie councillor has his way, residents will soon know how each member of council votes on every issue.

In bringing forth the idea at council’s Oct. 26 meeting, James Waikle admitted it might be a bit of a “pain” for administration to record the votes.

Currently, High Prairie town council, as do many in the region, do not record votes unless a member of council requests to do so. Then all votes are recorded. Often, motions are passed as “unanimous’ or “carried” with carried usually meaning the vote was not unanimous. Residents do not know who voted in favour or against.

CAO Rod Risling responded to Waikle’s suggestion by saying council would have to change its procedural bylaw.

He added the decision is up to council and that, if passed, administration “would get used to it”.

A proposal to change the bylaw will be brought forth at a future meeting.

Waikle was pleased saying he wanted to bring the matter forward as soon as possible.

“It’s the first meeting,” he noted.