Waikle’s absence prompts delay

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie councillor’s desire to have all votes recorded at meetings was delayed due to the most unfortunate of circumstances.

James Waikle was absent at council’s Feb. 8 meeting due to the death of his mother one day earlier. When the matter arose at the meeting, Mayor Brian Panasiuk told council Waikle wanted to be present during debate and suggested tabling the matter to the Feb. 22 meeting, which they did.

Waikle’s report to council read: “In the interest of complete transparency, I propose that council for the Town of High Prairie move to a recorded vote for every vote that is taken. This will require co-operation from all members of council as we do not have an electronic voting system. When the vote is called, council will have to raise their hands and keep them up so the chair of the meeting and recording secretary can make note of which way we have voted. This won’t be hard if we all co-operate and have just a bit of patience.”

A change to record each vote requires a change in council’s procedural bylaw.

Waikle first suggested the matter at council’s Oct. 26, 2021 meeting and again Dec. 14 meeting.

Current council policy records motions passed or denied but does not record each vote unless a recorded vote is asked for by a member of council. At any time, a council member can ask for a recorded vote.