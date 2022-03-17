Waiting game continues

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Sucker Creek man Nov. 19, 2021 may go to a preliminary inquiry in one year.

The matter of Travis Myles Melnyk, 40, returned to the docket in High Prairie provincial court March 7.

Judge D.R. Shynkar set the matter over to March 14 to set the date for a preliminary inquiry and the location as requested by an agent for lawyer Brian Hurley.

The agent says Hurley and the Crown prosecutor held a pre-trial conference March 4 and suggested a preliminary inquiry in February or March 2023 in either High Prairie or Slave Lake.

Melnyk remains in custody at the Edmonton Remand Centre. He did not appear in court when his matter was discussed.

Melnyk was also charged with forcible confinement in the incident.

RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Susan Richter said the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team responded to a call on Nov. 19 about 5:30 p.m. when a male was taken into custody in relation to a homicide.

In the early morning of Nov. 19, Lakeshore Regional Police Service and High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at Sucker Creek First Nation.

“Emergency Services arrived on the scene and found a 35-year-old male deceased,” Richter says.

Police did not release the name of the deceased man.