A small crowd joined a short celebration and walk to recognize and celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day June 21. The Falher ATB branch and Smoky River FCSS joined to hold the event, which began with a land acknowledgement and prayer at the gazebo downtown. McLennan resident Sasha Laboucan then danced a jingle dance before the walk, which led south to the bee, then to Villa Beausejour and back to the gazebo.

Part of the crowd begins the walk from the gazebo south to the bee.