Walk with Logan May 28 for CF

High Prairie Royal Purple Elks donated $500 to the parents of Logan Willier for medical expenses as he copes with cystic fibrosis. Left-right, are Exalted Ruler Colleen Greer, Brittany Ernst, Logan, and Damon Willier. May is Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The family of a three-year-old Big Meadow boy born with cystic fibrosis continues to seek community support to pay for medical expenses.

Logan Willier, 3, and his parents, Damon Willier and Brittany Ernst, are grateful for the local love and care.

“We greatly appreciate the gifts to help us in Logan’s journey,” Ernst says.

“We want to bring awareness.”

May is Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month, she notes.

Ernst created Team Logan to join in the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History. The walk this year is planned for May 28 at Big Meadow Hall starting at 1 p.m.

She describe Logan’s journey in a letter written as if he wrote the letter.

“There is currently no cure for cystic fibrosis but with all the new research, there is a new life-saving drug called Trikafta on the market,” Logan says.

“I am currently waiting to get my new machine for breathing treatments that will also help me take my medications while I wait for Trikafta to be approved for my age group.”

Cystic fibrosis is a fatal genetic disease that affects various parts of the body but mainly affects the digestive system and lungs.

“It makes my mucus very thick and sticky, which causes me to cough a lot even though I am not sick,” Logan says.

“With all the persistent and chronic lung infections I get, the irreversible destruction and function of my lungs shortens my lifespan.”

He and the family are waiting for Trikafta for his age group.

“I need your help to ensure that it becomes available to younger kids like me,” Logan says.

“In the last few years, my family, along with many other families, have been fundraising and advocating to bring this life-saving drug to Canada in hopes that it will ensure a better outcome for kids like me.”

Canada currently has approved Trikafta for ages six years and up.

“We have been hopeful that soon it will be approved for ages two and up,” Logan says.

For more information or to donate to Team Logan, phone Ernest at (587) 336-7407 or e-mail https://walk-cysticfibrosicanada.crowdchange.ca/team/teamlogan.