Wallet returned to owner

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It can be a person’s worst nightmare.

When a wallet is lost it can be difficult and time-consuming to replace credit cards, a driver’s licence, lost family photos, cash and other items.

But not so for Arthur Goulet, who had his wallet returned by a High Prairie resident.

A happy caller to South Peace News said Goulet was very happy to get his wallet back. Efforts to contact Goulet were unsuccessful.

It was E.W. Pratt High School teacher Rhonda Lund who found the wallet on Oct. 6.

“I was going for my evening walk and I spotted a wallet at St. Andrew’s School on the road,” she says.

“I realized there was a [post office] box number on the driver’s licence.”

Lund took the wallet to the post office where staff confirmed it was Goulet’s box number. The wallet was placed in his mailbox where a happy and surprised Goulet retrieved it.

Lund says her good deed is simply the right and only proper thing to do, and is pleased the wallet was returned to its rightful owner.