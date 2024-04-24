Want live theatre? Peace Players has play April 26-27!

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Norm Foster’s Sinners is about to take over the Athabasca Hall in Peace River April 26-27, and actors are hoping people in the region come out to enjoy their performance.

“The production in April is a comedy written by Canadian playwright Norm Foster called Sinners,” says Peace Players’ president Dave Cambridge.

“The story involves the owner of a furniture store who is having an affair with a minister’s wife. The situation becomes complicated when the minister comes home unexpectedly. An intricate web of deceit is exposed as the police, members of the congregation and community all getting involved,” he adds.

Cambridge says the play has a cast of six actors from across the community. He says community theatre is a great outlet for actors, providing something different for community members to do.

“Community theater is important to the community as it gives people a way to express their creativity and explore artistic talents,” says Cambridge.

“It also gives the community another entertainment opportunity where they can have an enjoyable evening without spending a whole pile of money,” he adds.

Cambridge says Peace Players does at least three productions a year, sometimes hosting a fourth.

“In the fall we have the children’s musical with auditions usually held the first Tuesday of the school year,” he says.

“It is followed by a production in late November or early December, usually a comedy. We then do a spring musical in February or March followed by something in April.”

Information on upcoming plays and the group itself can be found on peaceplayers.ca or on its Facebook page. Cambridge says their season is determined at a pitch meeting that will be held at the end of May.

“As with any volunteer organization we are always looking for more people to participate with us in any capacity from acting to set construction or just being a part of the board,” he says.

“This year our pitch meeting and AGM are May 27 at Athabasca Hall at 7 p.m.”

Tickets for this weekend’s production are available online at peaceplayers.ca or at the Quality Inn in Peace River for $20.

Norm Foster’s Sinners will be held this weekend April 26-27 at Athabasca Hall in Peace River starting at 8 p.m. Plan to attend and enjoy some live theatre!