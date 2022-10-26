Want to carve a pumpkin? Come to Girouxville Oct. 26!

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

FABuLAS will be holding its second annual Pumpkin Paint Night on Oct. 26 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Girouxville Bowling Alley.

Cost for the evening will be $25 and will include the pumpkin, paint, punch, and a snack. Event coordinators hope to have 50 people participate in the evening.

“We are putting the proceeds towards the baseball diamond upgrades in Falher,” says organizer Shara Brochu.

“All ages are welcome to the pumpkin painting night, previously we have had children along with adults,” she adds.

FABuLAS will be providing paint, pumpkins, and stencils for participants to create their pieces independently. Brochu says organizers will have some sample pumpkins to give participants ideas of what they can do with their own pumpkins.

“We are hoping to be able to provide something for individuals to do as a date night, ladies to have a girls’ night or families to have an easy night of bonding where you just bring yourself and ideas,” says Brochu.

“Last year it even provided conversation between members of the community that didn’t attend the event together. Especially after Covid, it was refreshing to see people of the community rekindle,” she adds.

Please contact Lisa Lefebvre at (780) 837-4461 or Kristen Evans at (780) 305-8550 to book your spot for the evening.