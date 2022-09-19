Wanted: Citizens willing to serve in Smoky River region

Emily Plihal

South Peace News

Village of Donnelly is seeking nominations to fill a councillor position in the community, with nominations opening on Oct. 10.

The village recently received a resignation from Councillor Gavin Scott in September and will have to move forward with a municipal byelection.

“It’s quite fascinating being on council,” says Mayor Myrna Lanctot. “We get to make decisions about things that are important to our community.”

Lanctot explains there are a number of exciting things happening in Donnelly, and the council is eager to push for municipal growth to help benefit not only their community but the surrounding region.

“Our community is the only one in the region right now that has an exciting new business opening,” says CAO Matthew Ferris. “We are also planning a study on the Donnelly Corner intersection to see how to eliminate red tape pertaining to the access from the two provincial highways.”

Donnelly council has designated Nov. 7 as municipal byelection day, with nominations open for four weeks prior.

The Local Authorities Election Act governs both municipal and school division elections in Alberta. The act sets rules and regulations for candidates, donors, electors, and election administrators to follow before, during and after an election.

“Our council is of the opinion that we need growth,” says Lanctot. “We want to see new businesses in our community and the whole region.”

Donnelly council is currently strategizing how to focus on economic and population growth in the region. They see many opportunities arising with the opening of Smoky Hemp Decortication Ltd. Set for June of next year.

Lanctot and Ferris agree they hope to find someone who wants to be engaged in the future of Donnelly and to be a part of a team that is proud to promote its own community and the entire Smoky River Region.

Once elected, it will be the councillor’s responsibility to sit on several other boards that will be appointed during council meetings.

Next municipal election will be held on Oct. 20, 2025, meaning that current councillors will have a term until that date.

“We also have a great job opportunity as our public works foreman,” says Ferris.

To learn more about nominations and how to run or to find out more about the available position, please go on the village website at https://donnelly.ca or email Ferris at cao@donnelly.ca.

2 needed in Falher

The Town of Falher is still looking for two councillors to add to its team but will be requesting a change from the provincial government.

“We did what Municipal Affairs asked us to do, and we still cannot find councillors,” says Mayor Buchinski.

“I think we should request to the Minister of Municipal Affairs that we are put down to five councillors,” she adds.

If approved, Buchinski says the changes will not come into effect until next municipal election in 2025.