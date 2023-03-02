Wanted High Prairie man nabbed in taxi

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Taking a cab ride proved to be a bad idea for a High Prairie man Feb. 2 in Grande Prairie.

The Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit were attempting to locate a male believed to be breaching multiple release conditions. Police observed the man, Derek Charles Shaw, 36, travelling as a passenger in a taxi and conducted a traffic stop where he was arrested.

“During a search of the male, police seized 57 grams of suspected cocaine and an imitation firearm,” says Grande Prairie RCMP Sgt. Shawn Graham.

Further investigation led police to obtain a search warrant for a residence in Grande Prairie associated to Shaw which resulted in the seizure of what is believed to be 50 grams of methamphetamine, 100 millilitres of GHB and two firearms.

Shaw faces two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance, seven counts of failing to comply with release conditions, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm and a single count of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Graham adds at the time of his arrest, Shaw was wanted on several warrants for similar offences.

Following a judicial hearing, Shaw was remanded into custody to appear in Grande Prairie provincial court on Feb. 27.

“Our officers are committed to increasing public safety in Grande Prairie by targeting repeat offenders who continue to engage in criminal activity in our community,” says Cpl. Steven Jewer of the Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit.

“This arrest resulted in the removal of illegal drugs from our streets and took two firearms out of the hands of an offender.”

Police encourage the public to report any suspicious activity to police.

If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact local RCMP or Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app.