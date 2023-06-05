Wash day pre-electricity

Playschool and kindergarten students from Kinuso School learn what it was like to do laundry before washing machines at the Kinosayo Museum on May 18. This museum in Kinuso has artifacts from the history of Swan River First Nation and Kinuso. It is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Photo courtesy of the museum.

