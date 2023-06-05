Wash day pre-electricity June 5, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Playschool and kindergarten students from Kinuso School learn what it was like to do laundry before washing machines at the Kinosayo Museum on May 18. This museum in Kinuso has artifacts from the history of Swan River First Nation and Kinuso. It is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Photo courtesy of the museum. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Peace River School Division passes deficit budget Donnelly G.P. Vanier class celebrates 2023 commencement High Prairie School Division nominates HP Friendship Centre for annual Friends of Education Award Sharpe named principal at Ecole Providence