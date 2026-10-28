Water plant alarm system fails, council acts quickly

Peace River town council is replacing the Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system after the Water Treatment Plant Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and alarm systems failed.

The decision to replace the UPS was made at council’s Oct. 13 meeting.

Mayor Shelly Shannon explains the water treatment plant relies on the system to protect and provide uninterrupted power. The UPS, she adds, serves a critical role by maintaining operation of water plant systems during power interruptions and allowing operators to receive alarms, monitor plant performance, and respond to system issues.

“Administration recommended approving the immediate replacement of the UPS system at an estimated cost of $55,000, with funding included in the 2027 capital budget,” explains Shannon.

“The replacement equipment has an estimated 22-week lead time, placing anticipated delivery in 2027 if ordered promptly. A specific installation and completion date has not been confirmed.”

The current UPS system is comprised of three battery banks that have exceeded their useful life. In September 2026, the first of the battery banks failed, with the other two battery banks failing unexpectedly shortly after, resulting in a loss of the UPS capability.

“Temporary measures are in place to maintain monitoring and provide an alarm through the wastewater treatment system, but they do not replace the UPS’s backup power protection,” explains Shannon.

“The UPS protects critical monitoring, alarm and communication systems during power outages. Without it, our operators have reduced ability to monitor and respond to problems remotely,” she adds.

“This is essential infrastructure, and delaying replacement would create unnecessary operational risks.”

To maintain operations, Shannon says Kenry Electric bypassed the failed UPS and directly connected the SCADA and alarm systems to utility power.

“It (the UPS system) helps ensure reliable operation of our drinking water treatment system,” explains Shannon.

“Residents may never see this equipment, but it’s an important safeguard that allows our operators to monitor the plant and respond quickly when problems occur.”

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter