Water quality advisory issued for Young’s Point Provincial Park beach

SPN Staff

Alberta Health Services [AHS] issued a water quality advisory June 11 at a popular Peace Country camping location.

Due to elevated levels of fecal bacteria currently present in the water at the Young’s Point Provincial Park beach area west of Valleyview, AHS is advising the public not to swim or wade at the site.

The advisory goes into effect immediately.

Elevated levels of fecal bacteria were detected after testing of the lake water at the beach location. At current levels, gastrointestinal illness may result from ingestion of the water at the beach.

As well, there is the possibility of skin, ear and eye infections with water contact.

AHS advises visitors and residents to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any lake or reservoir, at any time. Water-borne organisms, including fecal bacteria, can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

AHS Environmental public health officers will continue to monitor the water at Young’s Point.

The advisory remains in effect until further notice.