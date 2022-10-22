Water rate increase debated by McLennan council

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Water rates may be increasing for McLennan residents, but not until the new year.

Council directed administration at its Oct. 11 meeting to prepare a bylaw for the increase. By the time it comes back to council for approval, it will likely be January or February before the increase shows up on bills.

CAO Lorraine Willier presented different charts for council to debate at the meeting. Earlier, council decided to explore the options of an increase to come closer to a cost recovery model.

The increase, if approved, will see residents pay a basic monthly fee of $20 plus a charge of $4 per cubic metre of water used.

Currently, users pay $40 per month up to nine cubic metres of water used and $3.50 per cubic metre used up to 85 cubic metres, then $3.25 per cubic metre after.

“If a resident is away on holidays during the winter and they don’t request to have their (water shut off) at the road they will still have to pay the $20 basic charge per month once the bylaw is passed,” wrote Willier in an email after the meeting.

The money generated from the proposed increase will be put into reserves for repair. Council noted there was little money in reserves for repairs should the need arise.