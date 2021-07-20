Water restriction considered

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Low water levels in the water storage reservoir and West Prairie River have the Town of High Prairie’s administration a bit worried.



Council heard at its July 13 meeting that a water restriction will be considered if the recent drought and hot weather continues.



Councillor Judy Stenhouse questioned public works Supt. Vern Walker about the situation.



“There is a concern, yes,” he replied citing the low levels in the reservoir and West Prairie River, where the town draws its water.



More favourable weather would help whether it be rain during the rest of summer or early fall, causing the West Prairie to rise.



On another matter, Councillor Michael Long asked if the grass at MacIntyre Park could be watered.



“Right now, I’m trying to conserve water,” said Walker.