Water shortage alleviated

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Concerns over low water levels in the Town of High Prairie reservoir have been alleviated.



At least for now!



Public Works Supt. Vern Walker responded to a question from Councillor Donna Deynaka at council’s Aug. 24 meeting.



“It’s [reservoir] four or five inches from being full,” said Walker, adding they had enough water to get through the winter.



“I’d still like to top it off one more time this year.”



Low water levels in the water storage reservoir and West Prairie River prompted some concern from the Town of High Prairie’s administration July 13.



At the time, council heard a water restriction will be considered if the recent drought and hot weather continued.