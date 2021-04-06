Water Week poster winners announced

Danelle Gacuya. . .winner in High School category.

During the last few weeks, the Lesser Slave Watershed Council, Lesser Slave Forest Education Society, and Boreal Centre for Bird Conservation held a Youth Poster Contest to celebrate and promote Canada Water Week. In all, 35 entries were received. The winners for the poster contest were as follows: Danelle Gacuya, an Art 30 student in Grade 12 from High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School, won the High School category; Jaxton Gelderman, 11, won one of two prizes for the Elementary category; and Renée Boucher, a Grade 6 student from École Heritage at Falher, also won one of two prizes in the Elementary category. Prizes were VISA giftcards.