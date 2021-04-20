Watershed council creates bursary

Brian Elliott

Brian Rosche

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A bursary honouring two long-time supporters of the Lesser Slave Watershed Council is now open to applications.



Since the passing of Brian Elliott in May 2018, the LSWC has been accepting donations in his name to support ongoing watershed education and outreach projects and activities.



Brian Rosche sadly passed away in 2020, and at the LSWC’s annual general meeting on Oct. 2, 2020, it was decided that these funds, along with donations made in memory of Rosche, would contribute to a student bursary in their names.



Recognized for their abilities to bring about the best in others and engage with others in the protection of the region’s waterways, the work of Elliott and Rosche will be memorialized through the bursary.



The $1,000 bursary will be awarded to a post-secondary student pursuing environmental sciences, biology, earth sciences, or a water focused program starting in September 2021. The application deadline for this opportunity is June 1, the winner will be announced June 30.



Eligibility require- ments for the Elliott & Rosche Memorial Bursary include:

-Must be enrolled in a recognized program in Alberta;

-Must be completing Grade 12 at the time of application, or currently registered or attending a post secondary institution in Alberta;

-Must have been a resident of the Lesser Slave Watershed for a minimum of one-year preceding the start of their program;

-Must be enrolled in a program pursuing the sciences;

-Include two letters of recommendation;

-Include proof of enrollment;

-Include proof of residency;

-Include a brief personal essay, answering this question: In 750 words or less, how will this bursary support your academic pursuits?

-Include a current resume.

You can find the application form at .



We ask that completed applications be sent to: Lesser Slave Watershed Council, Attn: Elliott & Rosche Memorial Bursary, PO Box 2607, High Prairie AB. T0G 1E0, or by email: .



Students are encouraged to speak with LSWC staff if they have questions.



If you are interested in making a donation to the Elliott & Rosche Memorial Bursary fund, the LSWC can accept your donation via cash, cheque, or online donation and provide you with a charitable tax receipt [for donations over $20]. Please contact the LSWC at [780] 523-9800 or via email at [email protected] to discuss options.