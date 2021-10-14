Watershed Council enjoys busy summer of activities

Kate Lovsin,

Watershed Co-ordinator,

Lesser Slave

Watershed Council

What we have been up to at the Lesser Slave Watershed Council [LSWC]?

What an unusual, yet busy summer we have had! Now that we are settling into the fall season, the LSWC is switching gears once more, shifting from outdoor pop-up events to school-based presentations. Here’s a quick summary of our work from the last few months:

As usual, the field work never stops. We continued our fifth year of Tributary Water Quality Monitoring across the watershed, which will wrap up this month. We even had the opportunity to help ALMS sample the west side of Lesser Slave Lake in August to help validate satellite data!

With COVID-19 restrictions eased for the summer months in Alberta, we were able to get out and do lots of great things in the watershed. We delivered five virtual presentations at the tail end of the school year, reaching nine different classrooms.

We presented to all age groups of youth that participated in the High Prairie Summer Reading Program at the High Prairie Municipal Library, bringing hands-on learning opportunities to each group.

We had the opportunity to connect with the Youth Assessment Centre in High Prairie and provide multiple activities over the summer.

We set up a display at the Slave Lake Library with free resources.

We did various lake pop-up events around the watershed, handing out free resources and goodies to lake recreators.

We even managed to sneak in a few farmer’s market days into the busy schedule!

The LSWC was lucky enough to host two in-person Watershed Resiliency and Restoration Workshops. We held our first in High Prairie at the High Prairie Agriplex on July 15 and the second in Smith at the Smith Community Complex on August 12. We had an awesome turnout between the two workshops and got many landowners thinking about the possibilities with their land.

We worked with our friends at the Lesser Slave Forest Education Society [LSFES] and the Boreal Centre for Bird Conservation [BCBC] for a Grade 3 field trip in Winagami Lake Provincial Park at the end of September and we were able to hold our first in-person board meeting since the pandemic started in Joussard, at the Sunstone Inn Bed and Breakfast! It was exciting to see everyone in person again!

But with a shift in restrictions in the province and the new school year, the LSWC is working to develop creative presentations to engage with students, youth groups and watershed residents in new and exciting ways. If you or anyone you know is an educator, youth group leader, or know of a group that might be interested in a presentation, field trip, guest lecture or educational activity, get in touch. We have free resources, curriculum linked lesson plans and presentations for all ages, including adults.

Contact Kate at [email protected] or by phone at [780] 523-9800 and book your presentation with the LSWC! All programming is free!