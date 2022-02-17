Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie resident is in Ottawa representing freedom and has no intention of returning home until the cause is successful.

Tyson Billings, who also goes by “Freedom George”, arrived in Ottawa Jan. 29 with thousands of truckers to protest the mandatory vaccinations imposed on the industry. The protest is called Freedom Convoy 2022.

“I get called Freedom George, that’s what they call me,” says Billings, referring to his middle name.

“I’m here until it’s over,” he adds. “I didn’t come across the country for nothing.

“We want our country back.”

Pictures of truckers in Ottawa streets have blitzed national media. While Billings agrees there are hundreds, if not thousands of trucks in the capital, he says what is going on is not being accurately reported.

“There were thousands [of truckers], it’s hard to tell with people coming and leaving,” says Billings.

He describes the public support for the cause as “overwhelming”.

“I’m impressed with people across the country,” he says, adding the freedom cause has spread to over 30 countries around the world.

“We had the biggest convoy in history before we got out of Alberta,” says Billings.

He was particularly pleased with support in Manitoba.

“Little kids were jumping for joy, standing beside the roads, in 30 below weather,” he says.

And as the convoy headed east it continued to grow. Once in Ottawa, reports from mainstream media differed which angered Billings.

“The absolute worst,” he says of reporting and what he calls staged photos to support the government and efforts to discredit and disband the protest.

“They bring out their own tents and take a picture and take it down. It’s not true.

“It’s all fake,” he adds. “Set up another photo show. It’s all peaceful. People coming and going. It’s crazy.”

He invites anyone interested in following the cause to go to Facebook and Freedom For Us All.

“That’s me,” he says of the site.

As the protest moves into its third week, protesters are still waiting to hear from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Billings is confident Trudeau will have to eventually listen. In addition to the protest clogging up roadways and bridges, action began last weekend to clog East and West Coast ports.

“We want our county back and we will do it peacefully,” says Billings